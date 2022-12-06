US soccer’s Ricardo Pepi caught wearing Netherlands jersey in Dutch nightclub after World Cup loss

Ricardo Pepi, the 19-year-old who was left off the United States’ World Cup roster, was seen in a Dutch nightclub donning a Netherlands jersey after their win knocked the U.S. out of the tournament.

The Netherlands defeated the U.S., 3-1, in the round of 16 to move on to the quarterfinals.

Pepi has been playing in the Netherlands for FC Groningen in the Eredivisie league since he was loaned by the German Bundesliga’s FC Augsburg, as he was left off the roster by head coach Gregg Berhalter. He instead brought strikers Jesus Ferreira, Josh Sargent and Haji Wright with him instead.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pepi, though, was a clear standout in the World Cup qualifiers, scoring three goals in 10 matches with the U.S. However, Berhalter said, “The Dutch league, I think it’s a great league, but it doesn’t bring the same physicality that the Premier League or the [EFL] Championship brings. That was something that went into the decision.”

Of those three strikers, Sargent plays for Norwich City FC from the EFL Championship league. Ferreira played for FC Dallas in the MLS this season, scoring 18 goals in 35 matches, while Wright plays in S?per Lig, the Turkish league, for Antalyaspor.

Wright was the loan goalscorer for the U.S. against the Dutch as a Christian Pulisic cross in the second half hit his foot perfectly and accidentally went into the net.

CHRISTIAN PULISIC’S GREATNESS SHOULDN’T BE EXPECTED TO PATCH USA’S MOST GLARING HOLE

Learning of his absence from the World Cup roster, Pepi admitted the decision by Berhalter was “disappointing.”

“Disappointing because I felt like I gave myself the best opportunities to be in the World Cup roster,” Pepi said in a postgame interview in November via mlssoccer.com. “I felt like I had a chance, but also not disappointing at the same time because, like I said, I did my thing, I went out there, I played many minutes, I scored my goals. I’m really happy with that situation.

“At the end of the day, it’s a coach’s decision that I can’t control.”

WORLD CUP 2022: CROATIA ENDS JAPAN’S PURSUIT OF QUARTERFINAL MATCH WITH SHOOTOUT VICTORY

Pepi previously played for FC Dallas as a homegrown product before going to Augsburg on a reported $20 million transfer. He was named the MLS Young Player of the Year in 2021 after totaling 13 goals and two assists in 31 matches that year.

“I feel like once [Berhalter] told me, I wanted to flip the page as soon as possible and just focus on the game now. I can’t keep thinking about why I didn’t make it or why I did,” Pepi said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pepi will look forward to 2026 when the expanded World Cup will be held in the United States along with Mexico and Canada. Pepi will be 23 years old.