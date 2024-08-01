US tennis star Danielle Collins rips Poland’s Iga Swiatek after Olympics match: ‘I don’t need the fakeness’

American tennis star Danielle Collins ripped her opponent, Iga Swiatek, after their intense Paris Olympics quarterfinals match on Wednesday.

Collins retired from the match in a close battle. Swiatek was leading 6-2, 1-6, 4-1 when Collins needed a medical timeout over an injured stomach muscle. After the match, Collins said she accused Swiatek of being “insincere” about her injury.

“There’s a lot that happens on camera. And there are a lot of people with a ton of charisma … (who) are one way on camera and another way in the locker room,” Collins said after the match. “I don’t need the fakeness.”

Collins, who is set to retire after the 2024 season, also took issue with Olympic organizers for not having insulated bottles of water in the high Paris heat.

“Nearly collapsed when I came off court, and I was on a medical table for three hours,” Collins said. “It did a number on my body. When you have full body cramps from your toes to your neck, and when you’ve suffered heatstroke, it’s very, very difficult to come out here.”

Collins and Swiatek were seen in a heated post-match conversation. When asked about it, Swiatek told reporters to ask the American star.

Swiatek did feel the effects of the heat.

She had a hard time getting out of the way of a shot from Collins.

“I could not breathe for a moment. It hurt for a bit,” Swiatek said. “But with the adrenaline that you have on court, you don’t feel as much as you should.”

She got back up and continued.

Swiatek will face off against China’s Zheng Qinwen in the semifinals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

