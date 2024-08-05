US women’s 4x100M medley relay team wins gold, sets world record in last Olympic swimming event of Paris Games

Regan Smith, Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh, and Torri Huske took home the final Olympic swimming event on Sunday in the women’s 4×100 medley, and also set the world record in the event.

The group swam the race in 3:49.63, beating the previous record, also owned by the United States, by 0.77 seconds.

It was a wire-to-wire victory for the Americans, thanks to the insane backstroke by Smith to start – her leg alone was 0.15 seconds shy of the world record time.

It was Huske’s third Olympic gold of the Games, having also won the women’s 100m butterfly (Walsh got silver), while she and Walsh were part of the world-record mixed 4×100 medley team on Saturday – Smith got credit for the gold as a reserve.

It’s also Lilly King’s first gold medal since the Rio games.

It’s the eighth gold medal for the Americans, the most by any country in the swimming pool, beating Australia by one. Their 28 overall swimming medals also were, by far, the most.

The United States has finished gold or silver in the event at each Olympics – this is their 11th time winning it.

It’s the fourth gold won by Americans on Sunday (golfer Scottie Scheffler, cyclist Kristen Faulkner, and swimmer Bobby Finke), and the second in the pool.

