US Women’s Open golfer strikes bird during tee shot in bizarre 1st-round scene

Hitting birdie putts is what every U.S. Women’s Open golfer is trying to do this week, but Isi Gabsa had a different experience with a birdie on the 12th hole during her first round from Lancester Country Club.

Gabsa teed up on the par-3 12th hole hoping to get in good position to lower her score, which sat at 2-over par through her first round. When she made contact, the ball was heading right for the green, which is exactly what she wanted.

However, as the ball landed, it struck a bird that was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. The bird was motionless, as the ball squirted a few feet away on the green.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

An official ended up walking over to the green to check on the bird, and after giving it a look, he picked the bird up and carried it away.

It’s unknown if the bird perished from being struck by the golf ball.

NELLY KORDA SUFFERS UNBELIEVABLE MELTDOWN AT US WOMEN’S OPEN WITH EARLY SEPTUPLE-BOGEY

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X.

Gabsa would finish the hole with a par after missing the birdie putt. Her first round would conclude with a 3-over 73, putting her tied 67th after one round.

Lancester Country Club was full of odd happenings in Thursday’s first round, including the top-ranked golfer in the field, Nelly Korda, shooting a 10 on the same 12th hole. Korda’s round was in shambles after that, as she finished 10-over on the day.

The course is playing hard for the top women golfers in the world, as the leading score was only 2-under par by Japan’s Yuka Saso at the time of writing.

So, while Korda will have some work to do in Friday’s second round to make the cut, Gabsa is certainly still in the running with how close everyone’s scores were in the first round.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But she may be paying attention to what might be in the way of her golf ball moving forward after this unfortunate run-in with a bird.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.