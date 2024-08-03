USA 4x400M mixed relay team sets world record on first day of track and field at Olympics

On the very first day of Olympic track and field in Paris, a world record was shattered.

The U.S. mixed 4x400m relay team won their heat by a wide margin, and put themselves in the history books.

Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown ran the race in 3:07.41, topping the previous record by 1.38 seconds.

The men, Norwood and Deadmon, ran the first and third legs, while Little and Brown were responsible for the second and anchors, respectively.

The second-place team didn’t cross the finish line until nearly three seconds later.

Justin Robinson, Rosey Effiong, Matthew Boling and Alexis Holmes set the previous record at the world championships in Budapest last year.

All four runners have ties to SEC schools — Little and Deadmon both attended Texas A&M, while Norwood is an LSU alum and the anchor, Brown, at just 19 years old, attends Arkansas.

Deadmon was a part of the gold medal-winning men’s 4400m relay in Tokyo, alongside Michael Cherry, Michael Norman and Rai Benjamin; Norwood competed in the heats in Tokyo, thus earning a gold as part of the entire seven-man team. The Paris Games mark Little and Brown’s Olympic debuts.

The mixed team earned bronze in 2021 — Norwood ran in that final, while Deadmon competed in the heats.

The new mark came in just the very first heat of the event, so there may be plenty more where that came from. The event’s finals will be held on Saturday afternoon.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.