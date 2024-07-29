USA basketball’s Steve Kerr takes blame for not playing Jayson Tatum in Olympic opener: ‘I felt like an idiot’

Team USA men’s basketball had their best game this summer in its Paris Olympics opener against Serbia, winning 110-84 to start their tournament on the right foot.

But while there were lots of things to be happy about if you’re rooting for Team USA, Jayson Tatum not touching the floor during the 40-minute contest turned a lot of heads.

Head coach Steve Kerr was asked about Tatum’s absence from the rotation in the opener after the win, and he was very blunt about his own mistake in not having him play.

“I felt like an idiot not playing him,” Kerr said, per ESPN.

Kerr sent out 10 total players on Sunday afternoon, including Tatum’s Boston Celtics teammates, starting shooting guard Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, who was a late addition to Team USA earlier this year.

“Forty-minute game, you can’t play more than 10 [players],” Kerr said. “So, I think [Tatum’s] an amazing guy, great player and handled it beautifully. He’ll be back out there next game.”

Kerr said he also spoke with Tatum before the game, letting him know that playing time might be minimal, if at all.

“Yeah, it’s tough, but Jayson handled it really well,” Kerr explained. “I talked to him before the game that it may play out this way, just with Kevin [Durant] coming back and the lineups that I wanted to get to. But that will change. Jayson’s going to play, every game’s going to be different based on matchups.

Durant was the first USA player off the bench, and he ended up leading the pack in points with 23 after going a perfect 8-for-8 in the first half for 21 points.

Kerr also deployed centers Bam Adebayo and Anthony Davis as well as guard Anthony Edwards in the win over the Nikola Jokic-led Serbian squad.

Tatum’s skills on the court are obvious as he’s made first-team All-NBA the last three seasons, including the Celtics’ championship-winning campaign just a month ago.

The 26-year-old will eventually get his turn in his first Olympics, as Kerr said. The United States faces South Sudan on July 31 at 3 p.m. in Lille, France.

South Sudan previously gave Team USA a problem in London during an exhibition match on July 20, where LeBron James needed to hit a game-winning layup in the fourth quarter.

