USA Fencing’s Olympic hopes in jeopardy after member’s outburst leads to disqualification at Pan-Am Games

An American fencer’s outburst after a match may have cost his entire team a chance to compete at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

After a semifinals loss at the Pan-American games in Peru, Curtis McDowald went on a tirade that disqualified the entire USA men’s ?p?e team.

On the decisive point, McDowald was penalized with a red card, ending the match. After the loss, McDowald’s opponent tried to shake his hand, but he angrily slapped it.

As other members shook hands, McDowald, a 2020 Olympian, kicked and put his foot through a free-standing banner at the venue.

Because of his actions, the team was eliminated from the competition, which resulted in them forfeiting the bronze-medal match. Furthermore, since they were disqualified, they earned zero Olympic qualifying points at the event.

The United States entered the tournament as the top-ranked team in the event.

“We are disappointed by Curtis’s actions and regret that they have harmed Team USA’s chances of fielding a men’s ?p?e team for the 2024 Olympics,” USA Fencing said, via USA Today. “The hill that our men’s ?p?e team must climb to qualify for Paris has now become much steeper. We are determined to focus on supporting these athletes and their coaches as they continue to pursue this Olympic dream.”

The tirade resulted in McDowald being ineligible to compete at the 2023 Fencing World Championships.

McDowald is the 57th-ranked fencer in the world.

The 2024 Games are slated to take place from July 26 to Aug. 11 of next year.