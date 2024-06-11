Usain Bolt leaves field on stretcher after suffering ruptured Achilles during charity soccer match

Usain Bolt suffered a serious injury at a charity soccer match in London over the weekend and needed to be stretchered off of the field.

Bolt, 37, revealed Sunday he suffered a ruptured Achilles during the Soccer Aid charity game. Photos showed the track legend competing in the match and then being taken off of the pitch.

The Jamaican was on the Soccer Aid World XI FC side along with Eden Hazard, Tommy Fury and others. The squad went up against the English All-Stars. Bolt played in the match last year and scored a goal.

The English team came out on top with a 6-3 victory. Joe Cole, Ellen White, Steven Bartlett, Jermain Defoe and Theo Walcott scored for the squad. Hazard, Alessandro Del Piero and Billy Wingrove scored for the Soccer Aid World FC side.

The charity raised more than $19 million for UNICEF.

Bolt is going on eight years removed from his final Olympic gold medal. He owns world records in the 100-meter (9.58) and 200-meter (19.19) races. He wrapped up his Olympic career with 8 gold medals. He also had 11 gold medals in the World Championships.

In 2018, Bolt started to train with the Central Coast Mariners soccer club of Australia’s A-League. He scored two goals against an amateur club in a friendly. He left the club in January 2019 and declared his professional sporting career to be finished.

