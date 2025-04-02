USC star JuJu Watkins breaks silence after devastating March Madness injury: ‘Thank you all’

JuJu Watkins has become one of the top players in women’s college basketball.

The USC guard sustained a season-ending knee injury during a second-round game in the NCAA Tournament.

While USC got past Kansas State in the Sweet 16, the short-handed Trojans were eliminated from contention in the Elite Eight. The day after UConn’s 78-64 victory over USC, Watkins expressed gratitude for the support she’s received since tearing an ACL.

“Thank you all for the incredible love and support. Seeing all your messages and kind words has meant the world to me — y’all have given me so much hope,” Watkins wrote in a post to her Instagram story.

“Right now, my heart is with my teammates – I wish I could have been out there battling, but I couldn’t be prouder of the fight we’ve fought together. Thank you all.”

UConn’s win over USC punched the Huskies’ ticket to the Final Four. UConn faces UCLA Friday.

USC entered this year’s tournament as a top seed. The Trojans also earned a No. 1 seed last year and advanced to the Elite Eight. UConn also eliminated USC in the Elite Eight in 2024.

Watkins was fouled as she drove to the basket on a fast break about five minutes into a March 24 game against Mississippi State. Her right knee appeared to buckle on the play, and she fell to the floor, where she remained for well over a minute in visible pain, grabbing her knee.

Watkins put together an outstanding freshman campaign during the 2023-24 season, and her impressive performance continued this year. The Los Angeles native averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 33 games this season.

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said Watkins’ status for the 2025-26 season is unclear.

“We don’t know what JuJu will do. Will she take the whole year and redshirt? Will she try to come back at some point,” Gottlieb told ESPN Monday. “Those aren’t conversations for right now, but I do think we will dive into how do we stay an elite team regardless of those circumstances. We will have time to figure out how to be great, even if JuJu isn’t out there.”

