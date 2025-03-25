USC’s JuJu Watkins suffers devastating knee injury in March Madness game

USC women’s basketball star JuJu Watkins’ season came to a tough end on Monday night when the guard suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of their March Madness game against Mississippi State.

Watkins dribbled to her right on a fast break when she went down with the injury. She was seen writhing in pain grabbing her right knee. She was helped off of the floor.

USC said later that Watkins’ season was over.

“JuJu Watkins sustained a season-ending injury in the NCAA Second Round on Monday night. She will undergo surgery and then begin rehabilitation shortly thereafter,” the school said.

ESPN reported that Watkins suffered a torn ACL.

“I’d be lying if I told you that I wasn’t rattled seeing JuJu on the floor crying,” USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb said, via ESPN. “This is a human game, and so I obviously tried my best to be what I need to be for the team, but internally it’s a lot.”

USC won the game 96-59. Watkins had three points before she left the game with the injury.

The game took place at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. Fans booed Mississippi State every time the team had the ball.

“They’re gonna stand behind their home team. They’re gonna go hard for JuJu,” Mississippi State guard Jerkaila Jordan, who scored 17 points, said after the game. “I couldn’t do nothing but respect them.”

Watkins has been one of the most prolific scorers in college basketball since she entered the collegiate ranks last season. She was the nation’s second-leading scorer this season, averaging 24.6 points, 7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

USC is back in the Sweet 16 for the second straight year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.