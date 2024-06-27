USF tight end, 20, dead after car crash in Minnesota

Teigan Martin, a South Florida Bulls tight end, was killed in a car crash in Minnesota Monday, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.

Martin was 20 years old.

The Sheriff’s Office found Martin after a 2013 BMW M5 crashed into a ditch on a county road in Minnesota.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to KSTP.com, an investigation of the wreck found Martin had been traveling at a high rate of speed when the vehicle crossed over into the opposite lane and flipped over as it fell into a ditch.

While an investigation continues, it was determined Martin was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

DARREN LEWIS, FORMER TEXAS A&M STAR AND BEARS RUNNING BACK, DEAD AT 55

USF football released a statement via social media after learning of Martin’s death.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Teigan Martin,” the statement on X said.”We extend our thoughts and prayers to Teigan’s family, friends, and all who knew and loved him.”

Martin, 6-foot-6 and 226 pounds, transferred to USF last season after playing at Liberty University. However, he never saw playing time for the Bulls during the 2023 campaign.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Martin was a two-star recruit coming out of Mayer Lutheran High School in Mayer, Minnesota, where he helped his team win a Minnesota Class IA football title during his senior season in 2021.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.