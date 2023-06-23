USFL MVP favorite Alex McGough has Stallions on verge of making championship game

The Birmingham Stallions are on the cusp of making it back to the USFL Championship this season, as only the New Orleans Breakers stand in their way of a second consecutive division title.

Birmingham finished the regular season with eight wins and are currently on a five-game winning streak heading into Sunday’s South Division Championship. Birmingham has a plus-91 point differential and have not lost a game while they have been on the road. A lot of the success has to do with perennial MVP candidate and All-USFL First Team selection quarterback Alex McGough.

McGough started the season backing up J’Mar Smith, who led the Stallions to the championship during the 2022 season. However, Smith was ruled out for the rest of the season with a finger injury suffered back in April, and it has been McGough’s team the rest of the way. Ironically, McGough started last season as QB1 before he got injured and Smith came in to help lead the Stallions to the title.

The 27-year-old former FIU standout emerged as the favorite to win the USFL MVP as he leads the league with 20 passing touchdowns to go along with 2,104 passing yards.

“It was kind of a rollercoaster at the beginning not knowing how much time I was going to get to play and splitting time. I think that I prepared all offseason to play, and I prepared offseason mentally and physically. I think that it’s starting to show,” McGough told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

“I couldn’t have done any of this alone. I couldn’t have been All-First Team or Player of the Weeks or anything if it wasn’t for the O-line, the receivers and the running backs that are helping me out. Everyone has to do with every accolade that I’ve received. It’s the team that should get the award. And that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to get that championship trophy at the end of the year.”

McGough was one of four players who earned All-USFL honors. Tight end Jace Sternberger, punter Cody Wadman and long snapper Ryan Langan joined him.

The team aspect is part of the reason why the Stallions sit on the doorstep of a second USFL Championship appearance.

“I feel good,” McGough said heading into the division championship. “I think we’ve been playing pretty well on offense. I think we need to stop turning the ball over as much. I think we’ve fumbled, and I’ve had interceptions that we need to stop hurting ourselves, but I feel confident going into the game.”

The Stallions had to beat the Breakers last season to get to the championship game, too. Birmingham managed to win 31-17 and then topped the Philadelphia Stars to win the title. This season, their series was tied 1-1 as New Orleans won the first game 45-31, but Birmingham got the second, 24-20.

“I think we just got to play our game on both sides of the ball. I’m confident enough to say that if we play our game, then I don’t think anybody can beat us,” he told Fox News Digital. “So, we just got to try and go out there and execute our players and executive the game plan and just play a really physical game and hopefully go out there and get the win.”

McGough represents the growing number of players who have gotten another chance at professional football after failing to latch onto a 53-man NFL roster. He was a seventh-round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2018. He then bounced between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans before finding a home with the Stallions in the USFL.

Now, he is two wins away from a second title.

“I think the main thing is just to play again and that’s what this opportunity and this league is,” he said. “And I think everybody should try it out.”

The Stallions and Breakers will do battle for the USFL Championship at Protective Stadium in Birmingham on Sunday. It is the first time in 38 years the city of Birmingham will be the site of a playoff game. The winner will play the North Division champion – either the Michigan Panthers or the Pittsburgh Maulers.

The game can be seen on FOX at 7 p.m. ET.