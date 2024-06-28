USMNT’s Timothy Weah issued red card after striking Panama player in head

The United States will play the rest of their second group stage game in Copa América against Panama with just 10 men after Timothy Weah was sent off with a red card early in the first half.

Weah received a direct red card after he appeared to strike a Panamanian player in the back of the head away from the ball.

Weah initially received a yellow card for the incident, but after VAR review, it was wiped away and the red card came out of the referee’s pocket.

Weah didn’t look at the referee at the moment of his red card, simply walking off the pitch and taking off his jersey out of frustration.

Weah’s red card is the third in this Copa América thus far.

The United States will be down one man for the remainder of the match, though it didn’t seem to bother them initially.

Falorin Balogun scored despite Panama having the man-advantage. Antonee Robinson stole a pass in the opponent’s defensive area, and after a give-and-go situation, Balogun ripped it with his left boot to the right post, smacking it off the metal and finding the back of the net for the 1-0 lead.

However, Panama would strike right back as Cesar Blackman scored his first international goal of his career.

Blackman appeared to be thwarted on a shooting chance by U.S. keeper Matt Turner, but he saw the ball back at his feet. He took a rip around U.S. defenders, and it turned out to be perfect as the ball was out of Turner’s diving reach.

The first half ended 1-1, though Team USA had a goal called off because VAR showed U.S. defender Tim Ream just offside after a free kick from Christian Pulisic. Weston McKennie scored, but Ream affected the play, so it was called back.

As things stand, a draw would have the U.S. leaving Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with one point following their three-point victory over Bolivia in their opening match.

But if what happened in the first half is indicative of what we could see in the second, this match could have some thrilling play in the next 45 minutes.

