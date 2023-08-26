USWNT knocked off FIFA world rankings top spot following early World Cup exit

The United States women’s national team (USWNT) no longer holds the top spot in FIFA’s world rankings.

The U.S. is now third in the world after holding the top spot since June 2017, replaced by Sweden, who defeated the U.S. in the round of 16 at the 2023 World Cup.

It’s the first time the U.S. team has been out of the top two in the FIFA rankings since they were introduced in 2003, according to Reuters.

World Cup winner Spain now holds the second spot with England and France rounding out the top five.

The drop out of the top spot comes after the USWNT failed to live up to expectations at the World Cup, experiencing their earliest exit after winning the World Cup in 2015 and 2019

Against Sweden, the USWNT lost 5-4 in penalties, with Megan Rapinoe launching her penalty kick over the top bar. Sweden came back and defeated the U.S. in the matchup.

The U.S. team faced criticism during the tournament and after being eliminated from the World Cup, including from analysts Carli Lloyd and Alexi Lalas, and even former President Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, co-captain Lindsey Horan said the team did not “get the best” out of every player as they prepared for the tournament.

“When a coach comes in, it’s like, hey, how do we get the best out of every single individual player putting the most simplicity into a 10-day camp every few months and getting the best out of your team, and without overcomplicating everything?” Horan said on the “The RE-CAP Show.”

“Because, I could talk about the last four-year cycle, and we don’t need to get into every single thing, but that’s not what we did. We did not get the best out of every single individual. I don’t think everyone was fully prepared, and that’s on us as well.”

Following the team’s exit from the World Cup, coach Vlatko Andonovski stepped down. Andonovski became the head coach in 2019.