USWNT star Mallory Swanson hospitalized after suffering knee injury in game against Ireland

United States women’s national team forward Mallory Swanson was taken of the field on a stretcher in the first half of an exhibition match Saturday.

The U.S. was playing against Ireland in preparation for this summer’s Women’s World Cup. Team USA won 2-0, but Swanson’s injury was the primary concern after the match ended.

Swanson has had an impressive year on the field, scoring seven total goals so far. She was also In the midst of a six-game scoring streak, which is tied for the fourth-longest in team history.

The 24-year-old, who also plays for the Chicago Red Stars, was hurt in the 40th minute of the game at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Swanson and Ireland’s Aoife Mannion bumped into each other, causing the American forward to fall to the ground and scream out in pain.

Swanson’s teammates quickly signaled to the sidelines for the training staff. U.S. Soccer later confirmed that Swanson was transported to a local hospital.

USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski did not provide a further update immediately following the game.

“The emotions run high, regardless of what kind of injury,” he told reporters. “Unfortunately, Mal had to leave the stadium. We don’t know the extent of the injury yet. She’s getting checked out as we speak. I’m hoping for good news in the near future.”

The game was the first of two matches between the U.S. and Ireland. They are the last international matches before Andonovski will name a roster for the World Cup. The second match is set for Tuesday in St. Louis.

The U.S. is the two-time defending World Cup champion.

Swanson, formerly known by her maiden name Pugh, married Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson in December.

Prior to signing with the Cubs in free agency, Swanson spent his first seven major league seasons with the Atlanta Braves. He won a World Series with Atlanta in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.