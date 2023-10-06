Utah quarterback Cam Rising reveals full extent of knee injury

The Utah Utes continue to wait for quarterback Cam Rising to return to the field after the senior signal-caller suffered a devastating knee injury in last year’s Rose Bowl against Penn State.

The Utes and fans of college football have been waiting on a weekly basis for the news that Rising is ready to hit the field, but the quarterback revealed Thursday that his knee injury was more severe than most believed it to be.

“I wasn’t really expecting to do this, but I think it’s important that I kind of let everyone know, I didn’t just tear my ACL,” Rising told ESPN 700. “I tore my ACL, meniscus, MPFL, and MCL. It was a big surgery and it’s not an easy comeback. I’ve been working my tail off.”

Rising mentioned recent knee injuries suffered by other quarterbacks, specifically Hendon Hooker and Kyler Murray, who have yet to play in the NFL this season.

“I’m grinding and doing everything I possibly can,” Rising continued. “And even the fact that I’m going out there and practicing and everything, I’m ahead of schedule. I’m trying to make sure that I can be out there because no one wants to be out there with those guys just grinding on the field more than me, but at the end of the day, it’s my body.”

Utah started off the year 4-0 without Rising before falling to Oregon State in Week 5.

The Utes have had both Nate Johnson and Bryson Barnes see significant playing time under center as they wait for Rising, with the passing offense struggling to get going.

Utah is last in the Pac-12 with just 153.8 passing yards per game.

“It’s my body that has to recover. And there’s not really anyone that can say much besides the best doctor in the world, Dr. ElAttrache, down in LA can say,” Rising added. “I haven’t really talked to any other doctors about my knee. So, just been kind of focused on continuing to improve each and every day and I know I’m getting closer. Just gotta keep making the days count.

“I’ll be back as soon as I’m ready to go.”

Rising led the Utes to back-to-back Pac-12 titles and his presence on the field would undoubtedly go a long way as Utah attempts to navigate a loaded Pac-12 conference.

The Utes have a bye week before traveling to Berkeley to take on the Cal Bears.