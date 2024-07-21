Utah State football player Andre Seldon Jr dead at 22, school says

Andre Seldon Jr., a Utah State football player who also played at Michigan and New Mexico State, has died, the school said in a news release Saturday. He was 22.

Cache County, Utah, officials said they launched a search earlier in the day after a man was seen diving off cliffs at Porcupine Reservoir and didn’t resurface. Officials said Seldon’s body was recovered by the Utah Department of Public Safety dive team.

“Our football program is heartbroken to have to endure the loss of one of our own,” interim Utah State head coach and defensive coordinator Nate Drelling said in a news release. “Having had a previous relationship with Andre during our time together at New Mexico State, I can tell you he was an incredible person and teammate.

“Our condolences and prayers go out to Andre’s family as we grieve with them over this tremendous loss.”

Seldon was a standout cornerback at Belleville High School in Michigan and played in the Under Armour All-America game in 2020. He committed to Michigan at the time but only appeared in two games for the maize and blue.

He transferred to New Mexico State in 2022 and played two seasons for the Aggies, recording 64 tackles and two interceptions.

He was set to play for Utah State in 2024.

“Our Utah State University Athletics family is devastated over the sudden death of Andre Seldon Jr.,” Diana Sabau, the vice president and director of athletics, said in a release. “We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, and all who loved Andre.”

