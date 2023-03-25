Utah State football player hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest

A Utah State football player is recovering in the hospital after suffering “non-traumatic sudden cardiac arrest” during a spring practice session Thursday, the university announced Friday.

Josh Davis, a redshirt freshman wideout from California, collapsed on the field and was taken to Logan Regional Hospital before later being transported to McKay-Dee Hospital.

He was said to be in critical condition but was upgraded to fair condition the following morning. According to the school, he was “taken off life-sustaining medical devices and is breathing on his own.”

“Davis received initial critical treatment and was stabilized at Logan Regional Hospital before being transported to McKay-Dee Hospital, where their critical care team continued treatment with therapeutic hypothermia to lower the body temperature to preserve his neurological function,” the school said in a press release.

The university later posted a photo of Davis in the hospital surrounded by his family as he gave a “thumbs up.”

Head coach Blake Anderson visited Davis in the hospital and posted an update on Twitter.

“The smiles say it all… it was a brutal night, but Josh never stopped fighting,” Anderson wrote.

“Through God’s grace, and an amazing group of Trainers & Medical Professionals we are doing better every minute today. So grateful for all the prayers & support lifted up over the past 24 hrs.”