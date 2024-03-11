Utah State women’s basketball coach reveals she was let go during awkward press conference

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The Utah State women’s basketball team was eliminated from the Mountain West Conference Tournament on Sunday following an 85-49 loss to Boise State to cap off a five-win season.

However, no one appeared to be prepared for the awkwardness that came after the game.

Aggies coach Kayla Ard took the podium and was asked about rebuilding for next season. Ard then made the revelation that she was not going to be brought back for the 2024-25 season.

“I’m not gonna be rebuilding,” she said. “I just coached my last game at Utah State. I spoke with (Utah State athletic director Dianna Sabau) and they’re going in a different direction. And I respect their decision and I hope they get a really good coach in.”

Ard appeared to be emotional before answering the question.

Silence then filled the room once her response was finished. She then asked, “I’m assuming that’s going to be the last question.”

Utah State has not exactly been the toast of the Mountain West Conference since they joined in 2014. The team has put together two winning seasons since then – going 17-15 in 2016-17 and 17-16 in 2018-19. Ard took over as head coach after the 2019-20 season.

The team won 11 games in the 2021-22 season but did not have any double-digit win years outside of that.

Utah State has only appeared as far as the Women’s National Invitational Tournament since the program was re-established during the 2003-04 season.

