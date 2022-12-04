Utah trolls Caleb Williams writing ‘F— UTAH’ on fingernails in Pac 12 Championship blowout

Heisman favorite Caleb Williams sent a clear message to the Utah Utes before he and the USC Trojans took them on in Friday’s Pac 12 Championship.

On his fingernails, he wrote, “F— UTAH,” with one letter written on each finger – aside from the thumbs.

After the Utes blew out the Trojans, 47-24, to take home their second-straight Pac 12 title, of course the Utes had to answer back.

The Utah football official Twitter account had a ton of fun trolling Williams and replaced his dig with a quick reminder.

Williams was moving around gingerly in the second half. Head coach Lincoln Riley said that Williams “was not even 50 percent” after he “popped his hamstring” in the first quarter.

But the loss didn’t exactly fall on Williams. After they took a 17-3 lead early in the second quarter, they were outscored 44-7 for the remainder of the game.

The Utes are now likely off to the Rose Bowl, where they would await their Big 10 opponent on Jan. 2.