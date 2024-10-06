Vanderbilt fans take goalpost throughout Nashville, throw it in Cumberland River after upsetting No. 1 Alabama

No one is having a better night in Nashville than the goalpost from Saturday’s Vanderbilt-Alabama game.

Fans tore down the goalposts inside FirstBank Stadium after the unranked Commodores took down No. 1 Alabama, 40-35.

Somehow, someway, fans got the post outside the stadium, and it became the VIP of the evening.

One fan even took a trip on top of the goalpost while it was exiting the stadium.

The goalpost made the trip from the stadium all the way down Broadway.

Later on, it took a dip in the Cumberland River.

It’s not the first time Tennesseans celebrated a win over Alabama by taking the goalpost for a wild ride. Volunteer fans did the same thing two years ago, when, at the time, No. 6 Tennessee defeated No. 3 Alabama.

The Commodores carried a 23-14 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Vanderbilt added 17 points in the second half and held off a furious comeback attempt from No. 1 Alabama to secure the upset victory in Nashville.

Jalen Milroe, among the top Heisman Trophy candidates after he delivered a dazzling performance last week in Tuscaloosa to hold off Georgia, finished Saturday’s loss with 312 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Sedrick Alexander ran for two touchdowns, Randon Fontenette scored on a pick-six and Diego Pavia outplayed Milroe.

“Games like this change your life,” Pavia said.

Prior to Saturday, Vanderbilt last defeated Alabama on Sept. 29, 1984.

Saturday’s improbable win improved Vanderbilt’s record to 3-2, while Alabama lost for the first time. The Crimson Tide return home next week and will try to bounce back against South Carolina.

