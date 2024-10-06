Vanderbilt stuns top-ranked Alabama, securing Commodores’ first-ever win over No. 1 team

The Vanderbilt Commodores recorded arguably the biggest win in program history Saturday by upsetting top-ranked Alabama, 40-35

The Crimson Tide won the opening toss and deferred. And Vanderbilt immediately drove down the field for a 7-yard touchdown run by Sedrick Alexander to take the lead.

It was the first time since 2007 Vandy had opened a game against Alabama with a touchdown, and that was Nick Saban’s second game as coach. Alabama rallied and won that day 24-10.

The Commodores carried a 23-14 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Vanderbilt added 17 points in the second half and held off a furious comeback attempt from No. 1 Alabama to secure the upset victory in Nashville.

Jalen Milroe, among the top Heisman Trophy candidates after he delivered a dazzling performance last week in Tuscaloosa to hold off Georgia, finished Saturday’s loss with 312 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Prior to Saturday, Vanderbilt last defeated Alabama Sept. 29, 1984.

Saturday’s improbable win improved Vanderbilt’s record to 3-2, while Alabama lost for the first time. The Crimson Tide return home next week and will try to bounce back against South Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

