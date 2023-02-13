Veteran quarterback Chad Henne retires after winning second Super Bowl ring with Chiefs: ‘Calling it a career’

Veteran NFL quarterback Chad Henne went out on top Sunday.

The 13-year pro who spent the last four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs posted on Instagram he was walking off into the sunset after the team defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.

Henne posted a photo with a Bud Light bottle.

“Calling it a career. Capping it off with @budlight” and another ring,” he wrote in the caption.

Henne proved to be a serviceable backup to quarterback Patrick Mahomes since 2018. He appeared in 11 games for the Chiefs and started one of them. He had 359 passing yards and two touchdown passes in that span.

The Chiefs’ Instagram account was among those that congratulated Henne.

“Congratulations on an incredible career. Thank you for everything you’ve done for us,” the team wrote.

Henne was a standout at Michigan before he turned pro. The Miami Dolphins selected him with the No. 57 pick of the 2008 draft in the second round. He first served as a backup to Chad Pennington during his rookie year and then was thrust into the starting role once Pennington was injured in 2009.

He started 31 games for the Dolphins before he moved on to the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he played from 2012 to 2017. He started 22 games for the Jaguars.

Overall, Henne recorded 13,290 passing yards and 60 touchdown passes and finished with two Super Bowl rings.