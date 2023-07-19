Veteran running backs teaming up to rebel against plummeting market: report

Monday’s lack of extensions for three key running backs grabbed the attention of the entire position.

Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard all were unable to come to long-term agreements with their respective teams before Monday’s deadline, leaving them with the decision to either hold out or play under the franchise tag.

So, several veteran backs have reportedly started a group chat to discuss why their market is disappearing and how they can improve the situation.

According to Pro Football Talk, the plan of action was to speak out on social media, which many, including Barkley, did.

“This is the kind of trash that has artificially devalued one of the most important positions in the game,” Los Angeles Chargers starter Austin Ekeler, who dealt with his own contract drama this offseason, tweeted. “Everyone knows it’s tough to win without a top RB and yet they act like we are discardable widgets. I support any RB doing whatever it takes to get his bag.”

“At this point, just take the RB position out of the game then,” added Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans, who is entering the final year of his four-year, $50 million deal. “The ones that want to be great & work as hard as they can to give their all to an organization, just seems like it don’t even matter. I’m with every RB that’s fighting to get what they deserve.”

“1. If you’re good enough, they’ll find you. 2. If you work hard enough, you’ll succeed…. If you succeed… 3. You boost the Organization… and then… Doesn’t matter, you’re a RB,” said Indianapolis Colts‘ Jonathan Taylor.

It isn’t just Barkley, Jacobs and Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, who did sign his franchise tag this offseason, who aren’t getting paid. Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott and Leonard Fournette are among top running backs that are still on the market right now with training camp imminent.

The running back market has been devalued because teams have found that draft picks on rookie contracts have the prowess to set the tone, like Harris said, in the run game.

Kansas City Chiefs‘ Isiah Pacheco was a seventh-round rookie last season that ended up starting for them in the Super Bowl in February. The Houston Texans love what Dameon Pierce, a fourth-round pick, brought to the table as a rookie last season, too, and he’s slated to start once again in 2023.

The last running back to sign a contract worth $10 million or more per season was Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns, who signed a three-year, $36.6 million pact with $20 million guaranteed in 2021.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.