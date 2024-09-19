Video shows former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías’s domestic violence incident outside MLS match in 2023

WARNING: Images and details below may be disturbing.

Video has been released by the California Highway Patrol of former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías’s incident involving his arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence outside BMO Stadium in the city after an LAFC soccer match.

This footage, obtained by the Los Angeles Times, was released months after Urías pleaded no contest to a domestic battery charge, and it corroborates the charges made against the left-handed pitcher as he is seen rushing after his wife and pushing her up against a fence.

Urías is also spotted grabbing his wife’s hair and shoulders, as bystanders are trying to intervene.

The District Attorney’s Office decided to charge Urías with misdemeanor domestic battery despite his arrest for suspicion of felony domestic violence.

“Neither the Victim’s injuries nor the Defendant’s criminal history justify a felony filing,” the charging documents read at the time.

Urías was sentenced to 36 months probation and ordered to complete 30 days of community labor after pleading no contest back in May. His arrest occurred in September 2023.

Urías was also scheduled to complete a 52-week domestic violence counseling course, pay a domestic violence fund fee, not possess any weapons, not use any force or violence, pay restitution to the victim and abide by a protective order.

MLB placed Urías on administrative leave indefinitely after his arrest outside the MLS match.

There is a history for the hurler as well, as Urías was suspended 20 games in 2019 after being arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, though he was not charged in that situation.

Urias spent the first eight seasons of his MLB career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He finished in third place in the NL Cy Young Award voting in 2022 with an NL-best 2.16 ERA. He was seventh the previous year, when he led the majors with 20 wins.

Urías, a World Series winner with the franchise in 2020, pitched to the tune of a 4.60 ERA over 21 starts for Los Angeles in 2023.

