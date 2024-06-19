Vikings 1st-round pick JJ McCarthy throws brutal 1st pitch at Twins game

Minnesota Vikings first-round pick J.J. McCarthy had a chance to show off his championship arm this week, but it was likely a moment he wishes he could have back.

The Michigan product was asked to throw out the first pitch before the Minnesota Twins hosted the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night, but it was clear from his performance on the mound that McCarthy does not have a bright future in MLB.

Videos on social media showed the unimpressive attempt by McCarthy, but he was not the only Vikings player who let the pitch get away from him.

Former Alabama pass rusher Dallas Turner, Minnesota’s other first-round pick, might arguably have had a more difficult time on the mound.

“Didn’t have time to warm up,” Turner joked on his Instagram Stories after sharing a clip of his pitch.

The offseason fun comes at a busy time for the Vikings’ organization.

McCarthy, fresh off a championship run with the Wolverines, is vying with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Sam Darnold for the starting position after Kirk Cousins signed with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this year.

Last week, head coach Kevin O’Connell said that Darnold would lead next month’s training camp as QB no. 1, but he would not speculate on what that would mean for the season.

​​”We haven’t had to put out a depth chart or anything like that, but yeah, I would say Sam would be the guy I would look to based upon the spring he’s had, and really where he’s at in his career and his quarterback journey, and what he’s been able to do coming in and [hitting] the ground running and taking advantage of a competitive situation.”

