Vikings fan Tim Walz discusses security concerns about his Lambeau visit, praises head coach Kevin O’Connell

Tim Walz may be on the campaign trail, but he still keeps up with one of his lifelong loves.

The Minnesota governor’s football background has been well documented. While he was a teacher at Mankato West High School, long before his political career, he was an assistant coach for the school’s football team.

Earlier this month, he took in the Michigan-Minnesota game in Ann Arbor.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

That game didn’t go smoothly for him, but his Minnesota Vikings are 5-0, which he says is “exciting.”

Kamala Harris’ running mate also gave high praise to the team’s head coach, Kevin O’Connell, calling him a “true professional” who has “built a culture that is great to watch.”

“When I’m around this guy [O’Connell], I’m convinced this guy can do anything. He can launch the space shuttle, it feels like. It’s such a sense of competence, all of the detailed stuff,” Walz told “The Rich Eisen Show” Friday.

“You will not find a more decent guy who’s there. You meet these folks, you can sometimes tell if somebody’s really in the moment. That’s what he is.”

SEAN PAYTON’S BRONCOS TAKE ADVANTAGE OF DEPLETED SAINTS ROSTER IN HEAD COACH’S RETURN TO NEW ORLEANS

While campaigning in the Midwest, Walz said he was in Green Bay Monday, and he decided to take advantage of the stop.

“I was at Lambeau on Monday. First time ever,” he said. “We were there in Green Bay for events, and we had a little extra time. And I said there was no way I’m not going over there. You know, when you go in the door, they have that big Lombardi Trophy. They said our states have a lot in common. This is not one of them. We do not have one of these.”

But he admitted his security team had concerns.

“It was pretty harsh. My team was worried. They said, ‘Don’t go into Lambeau and talk all kinds of smack.’ I said ‘You don’t go to church and swear. I’m not going into Lambeau and talk smack. It’s a religious pilgrimage.’ It was amazing.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Walz’s Vikings return from their bye week Sunday for an NFC North battle with the Detroit Lions, who are fresh off a 47-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.