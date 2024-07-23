Vikings honoring Khyree Jackson, who died in car crash, with special decals for 2024 season

As the Minnesota Vikings continue to mourn the loss of rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson along with his loved ones, the organization plans to honor him this season with special “KJ” decals on each player’s helmet.

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell addressed the media at the team’s first full day of training camp, where they announced their plan to put the decals on the helmet, but that’s not all.

The Vikings also plan on paying out the remainder of his signing bonus, which he received after being the team’s fourth-round draft pick out of Oregon this year, to his estate. Jackson’s signing bonus was $827,148 as part of his rookie deal, per Spotrac.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The organization also intends on paying a “significant portion” of Jackson’s funeral costs, per the Minneapolis Star-Tribune’s Ben Goessling.

Jackson’s funeral is set for this Friday, and it will be attended by Adofo-Mensah, O’Connell, and assistant coaches Brian Flores, Matt Daniels and Daronte Jones, among others.

SHOCKING PHOTOS SHOW TOTALED VEHICLE VIKINGS ROOKIE KHYREE JACKSON WAS IN DURING FATAL CRASH

Jackson’s No. 31 won’t be worn this season by any Vikings player.

Jackson’s death came in a car crash in Maryland two weeks ago. His high school teammates, Isaiah Hazel and Anthony “AJ” Lytton, also died.

Maryland State Police found that Hazel, the driver of the Dodge Charger that was totaled in the crash, and Jackson were dead upon arrival. Lytton was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

There were three vehicles involved in the crash, which included a silver Infinity Q50 and a Chevy Impala. Police say their initial findings were the driver of the Infinity Q50, identified as Cori Clingman, 23, attempted to change lanes at a “high rate of speed when she struck the Dodge Charger and then struck the Chevrolet Impala.”

The Charger then traveled off the right side of the road and “struck multiple tree stumps” before coming to a rest. No one was injured in Clingman’s vehicle, which had two other passengers inside, while the Chevy Impala driver refused medical attention at the scene.

Investigators believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash, though they did not specify which driver.

“I am absolutely crushed by this news,” O’Connell said in a statement at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him. I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.