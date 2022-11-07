Vikings ice out Kirk Cousins on plane after sixth straight win

The Minnesota Vikings didn’t look their best on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, but after a 20-17 victory with a game-winning field goal, they don’t mind as their win streak moved to six games.

The flight home, then, was one for celebration. And no one celebrates quite like quarterback Kirk Cousins.

His Minnesota teammates let him borrow their chains, icing out the quarterback who had his shirt off dancing in the middle of the plane aisle.

“Iced out Kirk is our favorite Kirk,” the Vikings wrote as their caption to the video of Cousins.

But this isn’t the first time the Vikings let Cousins wear their drip.

Two weeks ago after a win over the Miami Dolphins, Cousins was caught wearing some chains, but he kept his white T-shirt on. This time, though, he went all out.

Cousins ended the win over Washington with 265 yards through the air with two passing touchdowns and one interception on 22-for-40. And one of the flashiest of his teammates was his favorite target in this one: Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson scored the team’s first touchdown of the game, and he would finish with 115 yards on seven receptions (13 targets).

Cousins was also happy to have a dynamic tight end again as T.J. Hockenson, who the Vikings traded for with the Detroit Lions, caught nine passes for 70 yards. Adam Thielen also had 67 yards on three catches.

But the Commanders made things hard for the team with just one loss on the season. Taylor Heinicke played well with two touchdown passes of his own, one to Curtis Samuel for 49 yards and the other to Dax Milne for six yards.

However, he had a late interception that allowed the Vikings to tie the game at 17 on the next possession.

Then, the Vikings went 15 plays to kill six minutes of clock to eventually ice the win.

And because of that, Cousins wore his team’s ice on the way back to Minnesota where his squad will focus on the Buffalo Bills next week.