Vikings’ Jordan Addison says dog’s ’emergency’ reason for 140-mph drive that led to police citation

Minnesota Vikings first-round pick Jordan Addison had an explanation for why he was driving 140 mph last week in a 55-mph zone in Minnesota.

In a citation filed Monday in Ramsey County District Court, Addison was driving at high speeds because his dog had an emergency at home, per ESPN.

The updated citation also had misdemeanor charges for speeding and reckless driving, for which he was cited upon being pulled over by Minnesota State Police.

“His dog was having an emergency at his residence and that was the reason for his speed,” the updated citation reads.

Addison was pulled over after speeding past a Minnesota State Police trooper going eastbound on Interstate 94 this past Thursday around 3 a.m. He was driving a Lamborghini Urus at the time.

VIKINGS FIRST-ROUND PICK JORDAN ADDISON ‘TRULY SORRY’ FOR DRIVING INCIDENT; HE ALLEGEDLY HIT 140 MPH

“Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment. I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry,” Addison said in a statement Friday evening.

The 21-year-old, drafted 23rd overall by the Vikings out of USC, dealt with social media criticism as NFL fans suggested it was comparative to former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs’ situation.

Ruggs was involved in a crash that killed a woman while he was allegedly driving 156 mph and under the influence in 2021. Ruggs was in his second season with the team.

Addison was part of a historic 2023 NFL Draft run in which four consecutive wide receivers were selected in the first round.

Jaxon Smith-Nijgba (Seattle Seahawks), Quentin Johnston (Los Angeles Chargers) and Zay Flowers (Baltimore Ravens) went before him. However, experts say Addison could have the most immediate impact on his team. He will replace Adam Thielen, who had 107 targets last year. Minnesota cut the veteran receiver in the offseason.

Addison is expected to make an immediate impact with the Vikings, slotting in where Thielen was as he left for the Carolina Panthers. Addison could impress enough to start Week 1 alongside Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn.