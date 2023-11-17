Vikings’ Justin Jefferson admits he didn’t know the band Creed until recently

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson appeared to be too young to remember the period of time when Creed took over the charts and was everywhere from Thanksgiving halftime shows to having one of their songs as the theme music for a WWE hype video.

In the early 2000s, Creed won a Grammy Award for their song “With Arms Wide Open” and were nominated for “My Sacrifice.” When Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins brought their lyrical stylings to the speakers in the locker room, Jefferson admitted it was the first time he had ever heard of the band.

“The only ‘Creed’ I knew about was the boxing movie,” Jefferson told reporters with a laugh on Thursday. “I did not know about no Creed until Kirk Cousins started playing it in the locker room.

“If it gets the job done, I’m all for it.”

Joshua Dobbs, who took over for the injured Cousins two weeks ago, posted a video on TikTok showing a man singing Creed’s “Higher” as the quarterback ran for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints.

“CAN YOU TAKE ME HIGHER?” Dobbs captioned the video.

The Creed invasion has not only come for the Vikings – but the World Series champion Texas Rangers as well. World Series MVP Corey Seager explained to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram last month the reasoning behind the love for the band.

“It’s something to bond over,” he said. “That’s the hard thing about teams, right? You have people coming in and out. How do you gel? How do you come together? How do you fight for each other? You find little ways on different teams, and that’s one of our ways.”

Creed returned the favor and appeared in an American League Division Series game at Globe Life Field.

It is unclear if they will do the same for the Vikings.