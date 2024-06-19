Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell admits to trying to use contract clause to get out of dancing at his wedding

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell revealed he tried to get out of dancing at his own wedding in 2010 with the legal language in his contract when he was a player.

O’Connell made the revelation to ESPN for a story about what players are prohibited from doing in the offseason. He was a quarterback for the New York Jets in 2010 when he was getting married to his wife, Leah.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I tried to use that clause to get out of dancing at my own wedding,” he said. “It didn’t necessarily work, and I was able to make it through without any injury.”

O’Connell was in the NFL from 2008 to 2012 but only appeared in regular-season games for the New England Patriots. He was also on the rosters of the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and San Diego Chargers.

VIKINGS 1ST-ROUND PICK JJ MCCARTHY THROWS BRUTAL 1ST PITCH AT TWINS GAME

He later served as an offensive coordinator for the Washington Redskins and Los Angeles Rams before taking over as the head coach of the Vikings in 2022.

As a coach, he said the “last thing you want” is to have a player go down with a non-football injury which has been seen several times in the last few seasons.

Minnesota was 7-10 last season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The team lost Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons but signed Sam Darnold and drafted J.J. McCarthy. The team also re-signed Justin Jefferson.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.