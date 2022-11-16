Vikings’ Kris Boyd rips Commanders, Taylor Heinicke for chain celebration: ‘Stop trynna f—ing be us’

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd slammed Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke for the iced-out celebration he put on following the team’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Heinicke followed the likes of Kirk Cousins on Monday night when he wore diamond-studded chains as the team defeated the Eagles on Monday night, ending the team’s dream season. Cousins went viral earlier this month when he led Minnesota to a comeback victory over the Commanders.

However, Boyd took issue with Heinicke and came out swinging on social media Tuesday.

“Stop trynna f—ing be us…Lames…He couldn’t even hold Kirk jockstrap. Find your own trend!…Y’all shit don’t even look like y’all having fun enjoying it..” Boyd wrote on Twitter.

When a fan said Boyd should be happy the Commanders beat the Vikings, the defensive back responded, “Idgaf! We gone whoop both they a– they cross our path again.”

Boyd later explained he was going to defend his team and his teammates no matter what. Minnesota is 8-1 on the year with their only loss coming against the Eagles.

“I go hard behind my team man….There is no other way around it. These guys are like my brothers,” he wrote. “A huge family from all corners. And it’s nothing but major love!! Minnesota Vikings is my family and I don’t play when it come to us!! Point blank period!”

Boyd is in his fourth season with the Vikings. He has appeared in nine games, though he has started none. He has recorded four tackles and one forced fumble and recovery this season.