Vikings not currently pursuing Aaron Rodgers, moving forward with JJ McCarthy as quarterback: report

The Minnesota Vikings are content with JJ McCarthy as their starting quarterback amid the Aaron Rodgers rumors in free agency – for now.

The Vikings have reportedly rejected multiple trade calls on McCarthy and are moving forward with the 2024 first-round pick as their starting quarterback, per an NFL Network report on Wednesday.

The report also said the Vikings plan to add a veteran quarterback with McCarthy but are not pursuing Rodgers “at this time.”

With the Vikings currently not in pursuit of Rodgers, the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers are seen as the two teams that could sign the four-time MVP, if Rodgers chooses to play next season.

McCarthy flashed during the preseason last year, as he completed 11 of 17 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions. However, the 22-year-old tore his meniscus in that preseason game and underwent season-ending surgery in August.

McCarthy’s injury left Sam Darnold as the unquestioned starter going into the season.

Darnold thrived as he led the team to a 14-3 record. He completed just over 66% of his passes for 4,319 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Despite the incredible success Darnold had, his last two performances left a lot to be desired. In Week 18, the Vikings played the Detroit Lions, with the NFC North title and No. 1 seed on the line. The Vikings lost, 31-9, and Darnold struggled mightily, completing just 18 of 41 passes for 166 yards.

That loss sent the Vikings to the wild-card game instead of the all-important first-round bye, where they played the Los Angeles Rams and lost 27-9. Darnold struggled in that game as well.

The 27-year-old completed 25–40 passes for 245 yards while throwing one touchdown and one interception. He was sacked a whopping nine times.

Perhaps those two games influenced the Vikings’ decision to let Darnold leave in free agency, where he signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks to replace Geno Smith as their starting quarterback.

With Darnold out of the picture, and the team currently not pursuing Rodgers, head coach Kevin O’Connell appears to be ready to hand the starting quarterback job over to McCarthy.

Howeer, If the Vikings ramp up their pursuit of Rodgers if he remains unsigned, it could signal that the team is not ready to hand the reins over to McCarthy.

