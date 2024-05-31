Vince McMahon accuser agrees to pause sexual abuse lawsuit against former WWE boss

Janel Grant, the woman who accused former WWE boss Vince McMahon of sexual abuse and sex trafficking, agreed to pause her lawsuit at the request of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, her lawyer said Thursday.

Grant’s lawsuit was filed in federal court in Connecticut earlier this year. McMahon called her claims “pure fiction” back in April. Former WWE executive John Laurinaitis and the company itself were also named in the initial lawsuit.

“Ms. Grant has consented to a request by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York to stay her case against Mr. McMahon, WWE and Mr. Laurinaitis, pursuant to a pending non-public investigation. We will cooperate with all appropriate next steps,” Ann Callis, Grant’s lawyer, said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

McMahon and Laurinaitis both denied the allegations. Laurinaitis and WWE did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital on the latest in the case.

“We remain confident the evidence will prove Ms. Grant’s allegations are false, and her complaint is nothing more than a fabricated, vindictive narrative from a disgruntled former girlfriend,” Jessica Rosenberg, McMahon’s lawyer, told the New York Post on Thursday.

The initial lawsuit against McMahon was filed in late January.

He later resigned as executive chairman of TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE and UFC.

