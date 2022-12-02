Viral video shows Illinois eighth grade basketball player sinking a full-court buzzer beater

An Illinois eighth grader says he just dropped to the ground in “disbelief” after sinking a near full-court buzzer beater to win his team a basketball game this week.

Cooper Thorson of Milton Pope Elementary is the star of a viral video showing the impressive shot he made Tuesday against rival Marseilles Elementary School.

“I just whipped it sideways and it somehow managed to find its way in the hoop and it was a perfect swish and I just had no thoughts of making it and when I made it, I just threw myself on the ground in disbelief,” Thorson told WFLD.

Milton Pope’s eight grade boys’ basketball team defeated Marseilles 34-32 after Thorson’s stunning basket, which sent the crowd there at the gymnasium into a frenzy.

The team was trailing their rival 23-13 at halftime.

“The combination of just how he shot it, being a game winner, being from that far away… I can’t say I’ve seen anything like it before,” Milton Pope assistant basketball coach Dakota Jones – who first shared the footage on Twitter – told WFLD.

As of Thursday, Thorson’s buzzer beater has been viewed more than 125,000 times on the social media website.