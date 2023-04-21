Virginia golf course GM arrested after allegedly filming inside women’s restroom for several months: police

A general manager at a golf course in Virginia was arrested last week after allegedly using his phone to record inside a women’s restroom “on and off” at the club over the course of several months, police said.

Craig Robert Luckey, 55, was arrested April 13 after an employee at the Potomac Shores Golf Club in Prince William County, Virginia, found a phone “actively recording” in a stall in the women’s restroom at the golf club, the Prince William County Police Department said in an incident report.

“During the investigation, officers determined the phone belonged to the club’s general manager, identified as the accused, which had possibly been recording on and off for the last several months,” authorities said.

The phone was linked to Luckey, who was arrested the following day.

The Woodbridge resident was charged with five counts of unlawful filming. Additional charges had been filed on Monday following a search of his home.

“We are fully cooperating with the authorities on the ongoing investigation,” said a joint statement from Troon Golf Management and the Developers Potomac Shores Management team obtained by FOX 5.

“There are senior Troon Golf executives on site to support all staff, members and guests and to prevent any disruptions in service. We take any reports of criminal activity very seriously, and the safety and privacy of our residents, members, guests and staff remain our top priority. This is an ongoing investigation, and we will continue to work with local authorities. “