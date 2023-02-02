Virginia HS basketball head coach fired after assistant coach caught posing as 13-year-old player

The head coach of a Virginia high school girls basketball team has also been fired after an assistant coach was caught impersonating a 13-year-old player during a game against a rival school last month, the school district confirmed Thursday.

Fox News Digital learned in a statement from a Portsmouth Public Schools spokesperson that the head coach of the Churchland High School junior varsity girls basketball team, Jahmal Street, was also fired after the conclusion of the school’s investigation into allegations that Arlisha Boykins, 22, posed as a player on the team.

According to the statement, the school was notified on Jan. 23 that Boykins “took part” in a game against Nansemond River High School just two days earlier.

“Churchland’s administration immediately investigated and then reached out to the Virginia High School League to report the investigation’s findings. In addition, Churchland’s administration held a parent and player meeting with both the junior varsity and varsity teams.”

Both teams agreed to cancel their remaining seasons following those meetings.

The spokesperson did not disclose details of the investigation, citing privacy, but confirmed that both Boykins and Street were relieved of their duties on Jan. 25.

The parents of the child whom Boykins was accused of impersonating told WAVY that their child was out of town for another basketball tournament when Churchland was scheduled to play Nansemond River.

They also confirmed to the outlet that their daughter will not attend Churchland next year.