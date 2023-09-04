Virginia State-Norfolk State football game ends in bizarre fashion

Division II Virginia State and Norfolk State came down to the wire in their season opener on Saturday, and it ended in one of the most bizarre ways possible.

Virginia State was trying to end the game on a 4th-and-7 from around their own 4-yard line. Jordan Davis was in the game to take the snap and run out the clock with 6 seconds left. However, Davis ran the ball around and instead of taking the safety as the defense collapsed on him, he ran out of bounds.

Thinking the game was over, Virginia State began to celebrate. However, officials determined that Davis ran the ball out of bounds with 1 second remaining in the game. Virginia State turned the ball over on downs and gave Norfolk State a chance to tie the game.

Spartans kicker Grandin Wilcox lined up for the potential game-tying kick, but the snap was botched.

Trojans defender Dante Clark picked up the fumble and ran the ball all the way back for a touchdown – and to officially put the game away.

Virginia State won 33-24.

Trojans running back Upton Bailey ran for 184 yards and a score on 18 carries. Kymani Clark also had a rushing touchdown. Steve Williams was 13-for-19 with 133 passing yards and a touchdown pass. Williams had a rushing touchdown of his own, as well.

Virginia State, who finished 6-4 last season, will take on Tusculum University next weekend. Norfolk State will hit the road for a meeting with Hampton University. The Spartans were 2-9 last season.

