Virginia Tech crowd goes nuts as missed free throws trigger promo: ‘Bacon for everybody!’

When Virginia Tech fans left Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia, on Tuesday night, an in-game promotion at least took some of the sting off the 76-70 loss to the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes.

Late in the second half of the ACC conference game, Miami was at the free throw line with a six-point cushion.

After senior guard Jordan Miller missed the first of his two attempts, the Virginia Tech crowd picked up the noise level.

ESPN announcer Rece Davis understood what was happening, informing the viewers that if Miller missed the second free throw, everyone in the crowd would get free bacon.

And then Davis delivered an iconic call.

“Bacon for everybody! Sizzle it up in the frying pan!” Davis said following Miller’s second missed free throw.

Before Tuesday’s loss, the Hokies were 6-1 all-time in games where fans took home free bacon.

The Hurricanes had some fun with the promotion after the game, pointing out that the missed free throws aside, the win gave Miami the season sweep of Virginia Tech.

The win was the seventh in a row for the Hurricanes, moving them to 23-5 on the season.

“I’m very, very proud of my team and the way we hung in there in the first half,” Miami coach Jim Larranaga said. “And the way we played in the second half.”

The loss dropped Virginia Tech to 16-12 and 6-11 in the conference.

“We weren’t quite good enough, and they are playing great, great basketball,” Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said. “I thought we did some really, really good things, but needless to say, not enough against the Hurricanes here tonight.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.