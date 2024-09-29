Virginia Tech player blasts ACC after reversed walk-off Hail Mary: ‘I wanna see consequences’

Virginia Tech had done it. They had pulled off a major upset over the No. 7 ranked Miami Hurricanes on a walk-off Hail Mary on the road – at least they thought they had.

With three seconds left, down 38-34, Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones threw a prayer into the back of the endzone towards a swath of both Hokies receivers and Hurricanes defenders.

It was unclear who came down with the ball initially, as both teams got up celebrating thinking they had won the game. Eventually, the referees signaled it was a touchdown catch by Da’Quan Felton, giving what the Hokies thought was a 40-38 victory as time expired.

However, after a lengthy review, the call on the field was overturned. The pass was ruled incomplete, and the Hurricanes escaped with a 38-34 victory.

Hokies wide receiver Stephen Gosnell aired out his frustrations about the overturned call on X following the loss.

“(The) Acc knows what they did. I wanna see consequences,” Gosnell wrote.

The ACC released a statement following the game about the replay review process for overturning the touchdown call.

“During the review process of the last play of the Virginia Tech at Miami game, it was determined that the loose ball was touched by a Miami player while he was out of bounds which makes it an incomplete pass and immediately ends the play,” the statement said.

Gosnell was in the end zone fighting for the ball on what would have been the game-winning touchdown had the call on the field stood.

The loss dropped the Hokies to 2-3 on the season, and they will look to bounce back when they travel to play Stanford next week.

Miami improved to 5-0 with the win and will also be traveling out west to play Cal next week.

