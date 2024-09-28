Virginia Tech’s walk-off Hail Mary touchdown reversed after review; No. 7 Miami avoids upset

Virginia Tech thought they upset No. 7 Miami on the road, but victory was, almost quite literally, snatched from their hands.

With three seconds left and down four points, Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones aired it out to the back of the end zone toward a swarm of both Hokies and Hurricanes.

With the naked eye, it was tough to tell who initially came down with the ball, as seven players leaped for it.

After some jostling, a Miami defensive back ran away with the pigskin, and celebrations began.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, the ruling on the field was actually a touchdown caught by Da’Quan Felton.

But, there was a lengthy review, and officials reversed the call, giving the Hurricanes a 38-34 victory and putting the Hokies in absolute disbelief.

“It came down to half an inch,” Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal said to the ESPN broadcast following the game, admitting his team played “sloppy.”

Virginia Tech got on the board first with a touchdown on their first drive, but the Hurricanes answered by finding the end zone on back-to-back drives themselves. However, the Hokies scored 20 unanswered points to take a 27-17 lead early in the third quarter.

HURRICANE HELENE FORCES BRONCOS TO PRACTICE ON INDOOR TENNIS COURTS IN WEST VIRGINIA RESORT

Miami scored a touchdown to cut their deficit to three late in the quarter, but Virginia Tech found the end zone again to go back up 10. On the Canes’ next drive, they again made it a three-point game, and then, they forced a three-and-out.

The Canes marched down the field and capitalized the drive with a touchdown to take the lead with two minutes left. Virginia Tech, clearly, had more than enough time, but the review was not on their side.

Miami’s Cam Ward completed 24 of his 38 passes for 343 yards and four touchdowns, with 10 different Hurricanes making at least one reception.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hokies running back Bhayshul Tuten ran for 141 yards on his 19 carries, one of which was a score.

Miami, now 5-0, will visit Cal next week, while Virginia Tech, 2-3, will also fly out west for a date with Stanford.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.