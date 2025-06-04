Wake Forest baseball coach apologizes for homophobic slur caught on camera during NCAA Tournament game

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wake Forest head baseball coach Tom Walter apologized after TV cameras caught him appearing to use a homophobic slur during his Demon Deacons’ NCAA tournament game against Tennessee.

Walter said he didn’t see the video that went viral on social media and said he doesn’t remember the moment during the game.

But he did acknowledge that his “language doesn’t reflect my values or the standards of this program.”

“I am very sorry for my outburst in frustration last night, and I recognize the hurt and disappointment it has caused,” Walter’s statement issued by Wake Forest said. “I own the consequences and I apologize to the University of Tennessee, to Wake Forest University, and the SEC & ACC.”

Wake Forest athletic director John Currie also issued a statement.

“I am both surprised and deeply disappointed in our head baseball coach Tom Walter for his outburst during last night’s baseball game,” the statement said. “I feel badly for those most hurt by such words. I spoke with Coach Walter immediately after the game and again this morning to address this incident, which is completely out of character for him and does not meet the standards of Wake Forest Athletics, Wake Forest University or the Atlantic Coast Conference.”

Walter’s outburst came during a crucial moment for the Demon Deacons Monday night with the Volunteers up 6-2 and their star first baseman Andrew Fischer at the dish. After Walter had some words with the home plate umpire, cameras panned to the Wake Forest dugout where Walter appeared to yell a homophobic slur with Fischer at the plate.

The Vols left-handed hitter proceeded to smash a two-run home on a 1-2 count to extend Tennessee’s lead to 8-2. Tennessee went on to win 11-5, eliminating Wake Forest from the NCAA Tournament.

In his 16th season leading the Demon Deacons, Walter is the program’s second all-time leader in wins with 493 after this past campaign.

Wake Forest has consistently produced major league talent, including five first-round MLB Draft in 2023 and 2024.

Walter is just one of three active head coaches in the country to lead three different programs to the NCAA Tournament. He coached previously at George Washington and New Orleans.

