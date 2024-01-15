Warriors’ Draymond Green expected to return to court vs Grizzlies: reports

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is reportedly set to return to the court this week after he was suspended for hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face last month.

Green was suspended indefinitely and missed 12 games before he was reinstated this month. He hasn’t played for the Warriors since the Dec. 12 incident as he’s been in reconditioning to get him game ready.

The four-time All-Star will likely make his return Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies, according to multiple reports.

Green vowed last week he was committed to returning without the “antics” that have raised the scrutiny around him to a fever pitch. He put Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold earlier this season.

“Antics isn’t something that got me here, and so when I look back on these situations, it’s like, ‘Can you remove the antics?’ I’m very confident I can remove the antics, and I’m very confident that if I do remove the antics, no one’s worried about how I play the game of basketball. Nobody’s worried about how I carry myself in the game of basketball, but it’s the antics. So, that’s my focus,” he said Tuesday.

Green, 33, said he’s learned better ways to deal with tense moments rather than resort to violence.

“As far as not crossing the line with a referee, yes, that’s a big point of emphasis for me, and knowing and understanding where that line is,” he added.

The Warriors were 8-8 without Green. Golden State is 18-21 this season and sits in 12th place in the Western Conference standings.

