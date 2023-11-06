Warriors’ Draymond Green upset after getting kicked in groin during loss to Cavs

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green appeared to be upset after the team’s 115-104 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers as he took a kick to the groin during the game.

The incident occurred early in the first quarter. Green was going up for a rebound but was on the receiving end of a kick from Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen. No foul was called on the play, and it appeared that the veteran forward was unhappy as he posted on his Instagram Stories.

“The Draymond Green Rule is only a rule when Draymond Green is delivering… cool,” he wrote.

Green was notorious for flailing his legs on a rebound. He would connect with other players in the groin area due to the leg flailing and would pick up crucial fouls. It has not been a serious problem in a while.

Green finished the game with 18 points, eight assists, three rebounds and three steals.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 28 points on 8-of-16 from the field. He made seven three-pointers and added four assists and two rebounds to his stat line.

Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga scored 15 points each.

“We didn’t play with the force we needed to win this game,” Thompson told reporters in his postgame press conference. “We definitely need to rebound the ball better. You can’t give this team that many second-chance points.”

The Warriors and Cavaliers have a storied rivalry as they squared off against each other in the NBA Finals four years in a row culminating in great battles between LeBron James and Curry – and later Kevin Durant.

“It’s a hell of a feeling,” Cavs star Donovan Mitchell said of ending the Warriors’ 12-game regular-season winning streak against them. “I know this is a rivalry, so I know how much this one meant to the fans. We’re trying to ultimately get to the level they’ve been at for a long time, and we put together a full game tonight.”

The teams’ two-game series will end Saturday night in San Francisco.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.