Warriors, Hornets players scuffle after last-second lay-up attempt in Golden State’s win

A skirmish occurred between Warriors and Hornets players toward the end of Golden State’s 97-84 victory over Charlotte on Friday night.

The incident occurred as time was winding down in the game. Warriors guard Lester Quinones was open for a lay-up with 13.8 seconds left on the clock as the Hornets appeared to be expecting Golden State to just hold the ball. Hornets star Miles Bridges and forward Grant Williams got into Quinones’ face and the scuffle began.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Hornets coach Steve Clifford were shaking hands as the incident ensued. Both coaches turned around after the whistle was blown. NBC Sports Bay Area cameras caught Clifford mouthing, “What the f—.”

There was about a one-second difference between the shot clock and the game clock. The Hornets appeared to take issue with the supposed unwritten rules of basketball.

“I don’t really understand why people get so mad at somebody scoring at the end of the game. It’s like this dumb, unofficial, unwritten rule,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said. “If you all were winning by 13 points, would you get mad if he laid a ball up? I doubt it. So it’s kind of like a sore loser type thing.”

Clifford downplayed the skirmish itself.

“I don’t think it was anything major. Maybe a little shove here and there,” he said. “There’s frustration, whatever, it’s going to happen.”

Quinones was in his 21st game of the season and only the 25th of his career. He’s averaged about 12.8 minutes per game this season and 4.9 points per game.

Kerr said he has taught his team to keep playing through the end of the game unless the shot clock is turned off.

“For ten years, I’ve told our team, ‘If there’s a shot-clock differential, you keep playing,’” Kerr said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “To me, the game tells you to keep playing. We’ve always done it that way. Nobody’s ever been offended.

“To me it’s very strange why that would be offensive to anybody. I’ve never understood why that would be offensive. Nobody’s ever been upset with us in the past for doing that. Why take a turnover? The clock says keep playing, you keep playing. That shouldn’t offend anybody.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

