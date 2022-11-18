Warriors’ JaMychal Green fined for cursing at NBA referee

Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green was disciplined on Thursday for “directing profane and derogatory language” toward an NBA official during the team’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

The incident occurred at the end of Wednesday night’s game as the Warriors lost 130-119 to the Suns in which Stephen Curry put up 50 points. Green played 17 minutes and had two points and two rebounds.

Green was fined $20,000 over the incident. It was not clear what Green said the official.

He has played in 12 games so far this season and is averaging 4.8 points and 4.5 rebounds off the bench.

Curry finished the night with exactly 50 points – the 11th time he has hit the mark in his career. He was 17-of-28 from the floor and added nine rebounds and six assists while nobody else on the Warriors had more than 20.

Klay Thompson had 19 points and Andrew Wiggins had 14 points as the Warriors dropped their eighth consecutive game on the road. Golden State has not been able to win away from the Chase Center this year.

“Losing becomes a habit if you don’t fix it,” Curry said. “We avoided that for a very long time. We are very aware of who we are and our potential. The losing does get old really quick.”

Steve Kerr said the Warriors were playing like they were in a pickup game.

“We lack collective grit. We’re playing a Drew League game right now,” he added, via ESPN. “I’ve always felt the game rewards you if you commit to the game. If you really compete together, shots go in, calls go your way, breaks fall your way, and we’re not earning any of this stuff. That’s why we are winless on the road. It’s a pickup game.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.