Warriors’ Klay Thompson uses boat to rescue longtime teammate Draymond Green from bridge during protests

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have been teammates for a decade. They have nine NBA All-Star selections between them, and both have been crucial pieces of the Golden State Warriors‘ championship core.

Last November, Green made his unexpected debut on Thompson’s boat. During a recent appearance on the “7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony and The Kid Mero” podcast, Green detailed his first visit to it. Green noted that the vessel was a key part of a rescue mission.

Green was trapped on the San Francisco–Oakland Bay in mid-November when demonstrators forced the closure of the Bay Bridge, which frequently carries some of the heaviest amounts of vehicle traffic in the region.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

At the time, Green had recently returned to the Oakland area following his five-game suspension for his role in a physical altercation with Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert.

WARRIORS STAR ANDREW WIGGINS OUT INDEFINITELY DUE TO ‘PERSONAL MATTER,’ COACH STEVE KERR SAYS

Green was attempting to travel to the Warriors’ practice facility, but the bridge was shut down due to pro-Palestinian protests in the area.

“There was a protest on the Bay Bridge,” Green mentioned.

After a few ideas to make it across the bridge proved unsuccessful, Thompson arrived on the scene with his boat, Green said.

“Klay came on his boat across the water to pick me up in Jack London Square in Oakland,” Green explained as the hosts began to laugh. “[VP of team operations] Eric Housen tried to get the cops to like escort me through. Nothing could work, you could not get across.”

Green added that the whole ordeal whadbeen captured on video. Notably, Thompson was believed to have owned the boat for around four years prior to Green climbing aboard for the first time on that fateful day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although Green and Thompson have developed and maintained an impressive chemistry on the court, the boat story seems to speak to the apparent limited amount of time they spend together outside of basketball.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.