Warriors’ Steve Kerr makes bold prediction at DNC, wants to tell Donald Trump ‘night, night’ like Steph Curry

Just days after his Team USA collected its fifth consecutive Olympic medal in men’s basketball, Steve Kerr was on stage at the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, a place he called home as a former NBA player with the Bulls.

Kerr, who endorsed Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for president and vice president before Team USA’s Olympic run, explained his reasoning for making a speech, while puffing up the Democrat duo to the crowd with Olympic metaphors.

But Kerr got bold with his closing remark about how he sees this year’s presidential election playing out. And just like he did throughout his speech, he reverted to what happened in the Olympics with a specific player that he coaches on the Golden State Warriors: Steph Curry.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I’ll be getting out every day to help people get out to vote on November 5 and elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz as the next President and Vice President of the United States,” Kerr told the crowd.

“After the results are tallied that night, we can, in the words of the great Steph Curry, we can tell Donald Trump, ‘Night, night!’”

Kerr is alluding to Curry’s now-signature celebration after his three-pointer late in the gold-medal game against France, which secured victory for Team USA.

WARRIORS’ STEVE KERR ON TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: ‘DEMORALIZING DAY FOR OUR COUNTRY’

Curry, after drilling a stepback three-pointer with French defenders in his face, turned to the crowd and rested his head on his hands, signaling he had just put France to sleep in the game.

It quickly became a moment that social media made viral, with many captioning it “Night, night,” or “Nuit, nuit,” which translates to night in French.

Kerr prefaced his bold election prediction with his reasoning for backing Harris and Walz, where he shared his belief that “this is no contest” to go against Trump.

“The reason I said yes to speaking here tonight is that, as a coach and former player, as a husband, a son, a father, even a grandfather, and as an American I believe in a certain kind of leadership,” Kerr said. “I believe that leaders must display dignity. I believe that leaders must tell the truth. I believe that leaders should be able to laugh at themselves. I believe that leaders should care for and love the people they are leading. I believe leaders must possess knowledge and expertise, but with the full awareness that none of us has all the answers. In fact, some of the best answers often come from members of the team.”

“If you look for those qualities in your friends or your boss or employee, or your child’s teacher, or your mayor, shouldn’t you want those same qualities in your president? When you think about it that way, this is no contest. With Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, I see all those qualities.”

Kerr’s political stances have been known for quite some time, especially when it comes to gun control policies in the country. He was among the sporting figures who were highly critical of Trump during his presidency from 2016-2020.

Kerr recently alluded to gun violence when discussing the assassination attempt on Trump.

“It’s such a demoralizing day for our country, and it’s yet another example of not only our political division but also gun culture,” Kerr, whose father father was assassinated in Beirut in 1984, said at the time. “A 20-year-old with an AR-15 trying to shoot the former president. It’s hard to process everything, and it’s scary to think about where this goes because of the issues that already exist in the country. So, this is a terrible day.”

Kerr said he can already see the, “Shut up and whistle,” tweets firing off as he was speaking in Chicago, but he knows “very well that speaking about politics these days comes with risks.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But he’s publicly shared his opinions in the past, and he won’t be stopping as each day moves us closer to Election Day.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.