Warriors superstar Steph Curry expected to miss ‘multiple weeks’ with leg injury: report

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly expected to be without superstar guard Steph Curry for “multiple weeks” with a left leg injury, according to The Athletic.

Curry left Saturday night’s 119-113 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at the end of the third quarter with an apparent leg injury. His immediate X-ray came back negative, but Golden State was expected to get an MRI for Curry on Sunday to determine the damage.

The result clearly isn’t what they wanted to see.

“Any time a guy gets an MRI, there’s a concern level,” head coach Steve Kerr said post-game via ESPN. “We’ll just have to wait and see the results. … This has happened many, many times over the years. So, fingers crossed he’s OK.”

“If he’s out, then we move forward, and we do have some games to look at, some game film to look at. We’ll be ready, regardless,” he continued.

The injury occurred when Curry’s left knee collided with defender McKinley Wright IV’s knee. After the Mavericks called a time-out, Curry was seen limping to the Warriors’ bench where trainers immediately began to examine him. After review, Curry limped to the locker room and was later ruled out of the game.

He left after dropping 21 points, which was still a team-high in the end, with seven assists.

Two nights before against the Denver Nuggets, Curry hit the same knee while playing, though Kerr didn’t say if Saturday’s injury was related to that one.

Curry has already missed substantial time this season after suffering a left shoulder subluxation, forcing him to be sidelined 11 games.

Curry was also named to his third straight All-Star appearance, being named a starter for the Western Conference as he’s averaging 29.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. Now, the NBA is likely to find a replacement for Curry as NBA All-Star Weekend kicks off in two weeks.

Jordan Poole, the team’s starting point guard, will likely take over Curry’s workload as he did in those 11 games he missed. In his fourth season, Poole is averaging a career-high 20.5 points with 2.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

The Warriors are one game over .500 (27-26) after their win on Saturday. They currently sit seventh in the Western Conference.